South Donegal Deputy calls for immediate action on HSE’s operation of Cross Border Healthcare Directive

A South Donegal Deputy is calling for immediate action on the HSE’s operation of the Cross Border Healthcare Directive.

A recent Ombudsman report criticised the roadblocks being faced by some patients when trying to claim reimbursement from the HSE.

Deputy Marian Harkin says the government must get rid of the red tape and bureaucracy that Irish patients are facing when they avail of the Directive to access healthcare in a timely manner in another EU country.

She raised the issue in the Dail and urged European Affairs Minister, Peter Burke to act on the recommendations made by the Ombudsman: