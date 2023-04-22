Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two Donegal drivers used as examples of those putting people at risk on the roads

Two motorists caught spending in Donegal yesterday were among those pinpointed by gardai to be putting themselves and others at risk.

A list published this morning following National Slow Down Day names 36 examples of speeding, the list included drivers detected travelling above the speed limit in east and south of the county.

One motorist was travelling at 147kmh in a 100kmh zone on the N13 Speenoge Burt and the other at 87kmh in a 60kmh zone on the R267 Portnason Ballyshannon.

National Slow down day ran over the last 24 hours finishing at 7 am this morning. The speeds of 140,720 vehicles were checked, 211 of which were detected over the speed limit.

Gardai continue to ask people to slow down and comply with speed limits.

