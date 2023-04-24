8 people arrested for alleged stalking in Strabane and Derry in 12 months

Police in Strabane and Derry say eight people have been arrested for alleged stalking in the first year since it became an offence in Northern Ireland.

National Stalking Awareness Week begins in Northern Ireland today.

The PSNI have released figures revealing since laws have come into force, 88 people have charged with stalking offences and 47 have been convicted.

It was also reported that victims of these crimes will have up to 100 incidents in relation to stalking before reporting the crime.

The PSNI are urging people to not ignore ‘red flags’ and to involve authorities sooner.