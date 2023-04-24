Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
8 people arrested for alleged stalking in Strabane and Derry in 12 months

Police in Strabane and Derry say eight people have been arrested for alleged stalking in the first year since it became an offence in Northern Ireland.

National Stalking Awareness Week begins in Northern Ireland today.

The PSNI have released figures revealing since laws have come into force, 88 people have charged with stalking offences and 47 have been convicted.

It was also reported that victims of these crimes will have up to 100 incidents in relation to stalking before reporting the crime.

The PSNI are urging people to not ignore ‘red flags’ and to involve authorities sooner.

 

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
Advertisement

