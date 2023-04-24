80 people arrested in North for alleged stalking in past year

Police in the north say over 80 people have been arrested for alleged stalking in the first year since it became an offence there.

Officers have arrested 8 alleged stalkers in Derry City & Strabane District area.

To mark National Stalking Awareness Week which begins in the province today, the PSNI has revealed that since new laws came into force last year, 88 people have been charged with stalking offences, 47 of them have been convicted.

A bill to criminalise stalking in the Republic of Ireland is still before the Dail.

Statistics show victims will suffer up to 100 incidences before reporting it, and the PSNI is asking people not to ignore ‘red flags’.