Cllr. Brogan calls for traffic light system for draft County Development Plan

Donegal County Council continues to discuss the draft County Development Plan, which will govern the county’s development until 2030.

Members must decide whether or not to publish the plan as is, or make amendments before doing so. The plan will then go out to pubic consultation.

Among the issues being discussed are zoning and the residential zone land tax, tourist development, infrastructure, housing need and the need for more infrastructural development.

One suggestion made this afternoon by Cllr Ciaran Brogan was that a traffic light system be introduced so that areas of need can be easily identified: