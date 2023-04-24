Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Draft County Development Plan deferred

Donegal County Council has also deferred a decision on publishing the new draft County Development Plan, which will govern the county’s development until 2030.

A series of municipal district workshops will take place over the next number of weeks, with a decision to be taken on the draft plan at the May meeting before it is published.

It will then take a number of weeks to amend the environmental reports, with officials hoping the plan to go pubic consultation in July.

One of the key issues discussed today was the Residential Zone Land Tax, with a number of members pointing out that some landowners could find themselves being taxed, even if they cannot build on that land.

Cllr Paul Canning is Chair of the Council’s Planning SPC, he says despite the deferral, today’s meeting was a positive one:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
lk chamber
Top Stories, Audio, News

Energy costs are biggest risk factor for North West businesses

24 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

8 people arrested for alleged stalking in Strabane and Derry in 12 months

24 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube