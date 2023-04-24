Draft County Development Plan deferred

Donegal County Council has also deferred a decision on publishing the new draft County Development Plan, which will govern the county’s development until 2030.

A series of municipal district workshops will take place over the next number of weeks, with a decision to be taken on the draft plan at the May meeting before it is published.

It will then take a number of weeks to amend the environmental reports, with officials hoping the plan to go pubic consultation in July.

One of the key issues discussed today was the Residential Zone Land Tax, with a number of members pointing out that some landowners could find themselves being taxed, even if they cannot build on that land.

Cllr Paul Canning is Chair of the Council’s Planning SPC, he says despite the deferral, today’s meeting was a positive one: