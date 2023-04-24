Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai appeal for information on Doochary heritage sign theft

Gardai have issued an appeal for information relating to the theft of a heritage sign in Doochary.

On Friday last, the Doochary Development committee released a statement to say that their future is uncertain following this latest in a string of incidents targeting the work of the group.

The sign worth around €600 is believed to have been taken on Thursday afternoon last.

The Committee say they believe those responsible are behind other incidents of vandalism in the village including the defacing of a heritage mural.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have any information to contact them at Milford Garda station or via the Garda Confidential line.

