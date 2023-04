The Government is being urged to immediately provide support for homeowners hit by crippling mortgage interest increases.

A Sinn Fein motion is to be debated in the Dail tomorrow which calls for a time-limited mortgage interest relief of up to €1,500 to be introduced.

Some mortgage holders have experienced numerous mortgage hikes.

The party’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says many families are already struggling to make ends meet: