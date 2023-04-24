Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Inland Fisheries reminds of importance of draft net fishing quotas after Donegal fisherman sentenced

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding fishers of the importance of draft net fishing quotas.

It’s as a former Donegal salmon draft net licence holder was found guilty of two breaches of fisheries legislation after being found in possession of 13 untagged salmon in the boot of his vehicle on July 10th 2017.

Dr Milton Matthews, Director of the North Western River Basin District Inland Fisheries Ireland says any salmon killed in excess of the quota identified for any particular salmon fishery directly impacts on the long-term sustainability of that salmon fishery.

He added that it is critical for all stakeholders to strictly abide by tagging and quota regulations to safeguard the future of these valuable fisheries.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
lk chamber
Top Stories, Audio, News

Energy costs are biggest risk factor for North West businesses

24 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

8 people arrested for alleged stalking in Strabane and Derry in 12 months

24 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube