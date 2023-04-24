Inland Fisheries reminds of importance of draft net fishing quotas after Donegal fisherman sentenced

Inland Fisheries Ireland is reminding fishers of the importance of draft net fishing quotas.

It’s as a former Donegal salmon draft net licence holder was found guilty of two breaches of fisheries legislation after being found in possession of 13 untagged salmon in the boot of his vehicle on July 10th 2017.

Dr Milton Matthews, Director of the North Western River Basin District Inland Fisheries Ireland says any salmon killed in excess of the quota identified for any particular salmon fishery directly impacts on the long-term sustainability of that salmon fishery.

He added that it is critical for all stakeholders to strictly abide by tagging and quota regulations to safeguard the future of these valuable fisheries.