LUH manager apologises over data breaches

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has apologised to all patients affected by a number of data breaches at the hospital.

Two incidents at Letterkenny University Hospital are among over 500 data protection breaches recorded by the HSE last year.

It’s reported that a worker inadvertently discussed a patient’s health data with another patient at the hospital in December while last May, a list with personal and medical information of a patient was found.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sean Murphy says the hospital sis committed to mitigating against data breaches: