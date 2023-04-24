Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

Investigations are on going in relation to an assault of a man in his 20s in Glencomcille.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday evening last.

The victim was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries

Gardaí have arrested a male as part of the investigation.

The man, also in his 20s, was arrested today, and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Donegal.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.