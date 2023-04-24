Over 1 in 5 with health problems can’t afford to heat home

More than one in five people, with a serious health problem, are unable to afford to keep their home adequately warm.

That’s according to a CSO study on Income and Living Conditions.

20% of households, where one person is seriously ill, reported there was at least one occasion in the last 12 months where they failed to pay a utility bill on time due to financial difficulties.

The risk of poverty rate for people with a self reported chronic illness was 18.6%, compared to 10.3% for those without a chronic illness.