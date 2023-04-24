Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Post mortem to be carried out on body found in Bundoran

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on a body found in Bundoran yesterday.

The body was found in the Roughey Cliff Walk area yesterday morning.

It has since been removed and Gardai say foul play is not suspected.

