Post mortem to be carried out on body found in Bundoran

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on a body found in Bundoran yesterday.
The body was found in the Roughey Cliff Walk area yesterday morning.
It has since been removed and Gardai say foul play is not suspected.
A post mortem examination is to be carried out on a body found in Bundoran yesterday.
The body was found in the Roughey Cliff Walk area yesterday morning.
It has since been removed and Gardai say foul play is not suspected.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland