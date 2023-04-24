Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Renewed appeal for information as metal frame of stolen Doochary heritage sign dumped

A renewed appeal for information relating to the theft of a heritage sign in Doochary has been made.

Since an earlier appeal issued by Gardaí two days ago, the metal frame of the sign has been found dumped by the embankment of the Owennamarve river.

However the information board is still missing.

The Doochary Development committee shared a post on social media saying while they are relieved to have the frame back, they are again asking those who were travelling in the area over the past few days and may have dashcam footage to please share any information with Gardaí.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes to be gritted tomorrow morning

24 April 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Glencolmcille assault

24 April 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituaries – Monday April 24th

24 April 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Draft County Development Plan deferred

24 April 2023
lk chamber
Top Stories, Audio, News

Energy costs are biggest risk factor for North West businesses

24 April 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

8 people arrested for alleged stalking in Strabane and Derry in 12 months

24 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube