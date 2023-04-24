Renewed appeal for information as metal frame of stolen Doochary heritage sign dumped

A renewed appeal for information relating to the theft of a heritage sign in Doochary has been made.

Since an earlier appeal issued by Gardaí two days ago, the metal frame of the sign has been found dumped by the embankment of the Owennamarve river.

However the information board is still missing.

The Doochary Development committee shared a post on social media saying while they are relieved to have the frame back, they are again asking those who were travelling in the area over the past few days and may have dashcam footage to please share any information with Gardaí.