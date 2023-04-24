Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

School transport deadline this Friday

Time’s ticking for parents who want to apply for school transport services.

The Education Minister’s reminding them the closing date is this Friday.

The Bus Éireann family portal is currently open for new applications for school transport services for the 2023 / 2024 school year.

New applicants are considered as those who will be attending junior infants in primary school, or first year in secondary school for the first time in 2023.

It also includes children that may move home address or who will be attending a new school in the coming academic year.

Education Minister Norma Foley is today encouraging all families intending on applying for school transport services for the first time to register before the closing date of the 28th April.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH manager apologises over data breaches

24 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Post mortem to be carried out on body found in Bundoran

24 April 2023
pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to introduce immediate support to tackle crippling mortgage interest rates

24 April 2023
dunfanaghy health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Work finally gets underway on delivery of Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre

24 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH manager apologises over data breaches

24 April 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Post mortem to be carried out on body found in Bundoran

24 April 2023
pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government urged to introduce immediate support to tackle crippling mortgage interest rates

24 April 2023
dunfanaghy health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Work finally gets underway on delivery of Dunfanaghy Primary Care Centre

24 April 2023
police
News, Top Stories

80 people arrested in North for alleged stalking in past year

24 April 2023
schoolbus2
News, Top Stories

School transport deadline this Friday

24 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube