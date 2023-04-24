School transport deadline this Friday

Time’s ticking for parents who want to apply for school transport services.

The Education Minister’s reminding them the closing date is this Friday.

The Bus Éireann family portal is currently open for new applications for school transport services for the 2023 / 2024 school year.

New applicants are considered as those who will be attending junior infants in primary school, or first year in secondary school for the first time in 2023.

It also includes children that may move home address or who will be attending a new school in the coming academic year.

Education Minister Norma Foley is today encouraging all families intending on applying for school transport services for the first time to register before the closing date of the 28th April.