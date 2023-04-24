Special Council meeting today to consider Draft Letterkenny Plan

A special meeting of Donegal County Council will take place today.
The meeting at County House, Lifford will consider the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.
The County Development Plan, 2024-2030 is also up for discussion.
A special meeting of Donegal County Council will take place today.
The meeting at County House, Lifford will consider the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.
The County Development Plan, 2024-2030 is also up for discussion.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland