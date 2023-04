The first non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project is to take place today.

The event will run from 2pm until 8pm this evening in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

The project is currently in Phase 1, Concept and Feasabilty, and today’s consultation is aimed at informing the public and inviting feedback.

A public consultation will take place tomorrow in Carndonagh Public Services Centre between 2pm and 8pm.