Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Buncrana, Bridge End, Burnfoot, Fahan, Newtowncunningham, Carrigans, Inch, Burt, Lisfannon and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm this evening.

It is recommended to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.