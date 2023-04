Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident at the Celtic Apartments in the Pearse Road area of Letterkenny.

Between 11.30pm on Thursday last and 6:20am the following morning, the window of a car parked at the apartments was smashed and the ignition tampered with and damaged.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them in Letterkenny.