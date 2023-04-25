Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Chief Executive of Donegal County Council labels yesterdays meeting as positive

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says yesterday’s meeting to discuss the draft County Development Plan was a positive one, which paves the way for a new phase of development in Donegal.

John McLaughlin says there was very good engagement, and he’s hopeful that any issues will be ironed out before the plan goes before the council for adoption in May, and then out to public consultation in July.

One major issue was the new Residential Zone Land Tax, which could see some landowners taxed even if there is no capacity to develop the land.

John McLaughlin told Highland Radio News there are challenges which will be addressed, but he’s confident for the future:

