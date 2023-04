A Derry City and Strabane District Councillor is calling on Seagate to clarify its plans for the city amidst fears that the there may be job losses and wage cuts at the company’s Springtown plant in Derry.

He’s also urging the council to advocate on behalf of the workers, including raising the issue with US Envoy Joe Kennedy who was in the city last week.

Cllr Shaun Harkin says Derry has been very good to Seagate over three decades, and the staff deserve better: