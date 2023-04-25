Crossan says council must move more quickly on tackling dereliction

Members of Donegal County Council are urging officials to ensure that every effort is made to bring derelict homes back into use, as officials prepare for a series of local meetings to make changes to the draft County Development Plan.

Addressing members during a special meeting this week, the council’s Director of Planning Liam Ward said staff and processes are being put into place to tackle dereliction in the county, but acknowledged that up to now, things have moved very slowly.

Buncrana Councillor Nicholas Crossan told the meeting that if all the derelict homes there were repaired, it would make significant inroads into the housing waiting list……