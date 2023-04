A black electric scooter has been stolen from Market Square, Letterkenny.

The scooter was parked in the area and secured with a lock when it was taken between 11:30pm on Monday April 17th and 3am on Tuesday last.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers, particularly taxi drivers who park around the area to make come forward if they observed an electric scooter being used in the area between those times or if they think that they may have captured it on their dash cam.