Entries open this week for Donegal International Rally

The build up to this years Donegal International Rally has started with entries opening 8am tomorrow morning Wednesday.

The tradition of a full field and an massive reserve list is expected once again for the 2023 event which takes place from the 16th to 18th June.

Regulations were were released on Monday, confirming 280 competitive kilometres over 20 stages.

Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee will oversee the race this year again and has made several changes to the route that includes the opening stages on the Friday heading to the south of the county.