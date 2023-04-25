Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Entries open this week for Donegal International Rally

The build up to this years Donegal International Rally has started with entries opening 8am tomorrow morning Wednesday.

The tradition of a full field and an massive reserve list is expected once again for the 2023 event which takes place from the 16th to 18th June.

Regulations were were released on Monday, confirming 280 competitive kilometres over 20 stages.

Clerk of the Course Eamon McGee will oversee the race this year again and has made several changes to the route that includes the opening stages on the Friday heading to the south of the county.

hiqa
News

LUH welcomes publication of HIQA report and says action is being taken to address issues identified

25 April 2023
Seagate
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr. Harkin calling on Seagate to clarify future plans among job loss fears

25 April 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Burst water main causes supply issues in Buncrana

25 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2023
