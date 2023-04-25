Gardai examining use of speed cameras to detect mobile phone use while driving

Gardai are examining the use of new speed camera’s which can also detect if drivers are using their mobile phones or not wearing a seat-belt.

The technology is also capable of knowing if a motorist is breaking a red light or illegally using a bus lane.

According to the Irish Times it’s being examined as part of a planned 100 million euro investment in traffic-monitoring systems, to be installed and operated by a private contractor.

However if the new cameras were to be installed, it may require legislative changes.