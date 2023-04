Gardaí say they are not seeing the benefits of ‘unprecedented government investment’ in policing.

The Garda Representative Association gather in Westport, Co Mayo this morning for their annual conference.

Its been claimed that staff moral is at an all time low with many Gardai disillusioned at the lack of support they receive.

President of the GRA, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor, says the investment is not been seen on the front lines: