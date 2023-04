A man remains in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Glencolmcille on Sunday night last.

It’s believed the man was attacked by another man outside a licenced premises in Cashel shortly after 9:30pm.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

A man is his 20s was subsequently arrested.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is appealing for information: