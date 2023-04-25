Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Measures to speed up delivery of social and affordable housing to go to Government today

A series of measures to speed up the delivery of social and affordable housing will go to Government today.

It’ll see grants given to developers and a waiving of development fees.

This latest measure to boost the supply of housing will cost around 1 billion euro.

It’ll involve a subvention to developers of €150,000 to deliver affordable and cost-rental homes.

Development fees – used to provide infrastructure like roads and water around new developments – will be waived, in the short term in an effort to encourage more builders to proceed with construction projects more quickly.

Grants to develop derelict properties will also be increased.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s admitted some of the measures may be misrepresented as a gift to developers, but rejects that view.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Car 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Investment not being seen on front lines’ – GRA President

25 April 2023
car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists paid between €150-€175 on premiums to cover uninsured drivers claims

25 April 2023
greenway-5
News, Top Stories

Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway consultation taking place today

25 April 2023
Sudan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three day ceasefire comes into force in Sudan

25 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Car 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Investment not being seen on front lines’ – GRA President

25 April 2023
car insurance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists paid between €150-€175 on premiums to cover uninsured drivers claims

25 April 2023
greenway-5
News, Top Stories

Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway consultation taking place today

25 April 2023
Sudan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Three day ceasefire comes into force in Sudan

25 April 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Measures to speed up delivery of social and affordable housing to go to Government today

25 April 2023
speed camera
News, Top Stories

Gardai examining use of speed cameras to detect mobile phone use while driving

25 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube