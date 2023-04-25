Measures to speed up delivery of social and affordable housing to go to Government today

A series of measures to speed up the delivery of social and affordable housing will go to Government today.

It’ll see grants given to developers and a waiving of development fees.

This latest measure to boost the supply of housing will cost around 1 billion euro.

It’ll involve a subvention to developers of €150,000 to deliver affordable and cost-rental homes.

Development fees – used to provide infrastructure like roads and water around new developments – will be waived, in the short term in an effort to encourage more builders to proceed with construction projects more quickly.

Grants to develop derelict properties will also be increased.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s admitted some of the measures may be misrepresented as a gift to developers, but rejects that view.