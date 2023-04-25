MEP Walsh calls for EU and Government investment into North West to prevent discrimination

The Irish Government and EU needs to invest in rural parts of the North West to ensure people in those areas are not being discriminated against.

That’s according to Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh who met recently with the North & Western regional Assembly to discuss the biggest issues facing communities.

Among the issues raised was the disparity in rural Ireland, how to grow businesses and tourism, mental health as the ‘neglected child of the healthcare system’ and the rising problem of drug use in rural areas.

MEP Walsh says the lack of connectivity in the North West feeds into many of the issues: