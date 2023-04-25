Motorists paid between €150-€175 on premiums to cover uninsured drivers claims

Motorists have paid between €150 and €175 on their premiums over the past five years to cover uninsured drivers claims.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland received more than 10,000 claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured and untraced motorists over the last 5 years.

There were 188,000 uninsured private vehicles on Irish roads last year.

The MIBI is predicting that number could pass 200,000 in the next 12 to 18 months.

Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says there needs to be greater enforcement: