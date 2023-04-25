Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of people using Donegal Airport drops 24% over past 4 years

The number of passengers travelling through Donegal Airport in 2022 was up 152% when compared to the previous year.

14,603 people arrived to or departed from the airport at the height of the pandemic in 2021. In 2022, a total of 36,934 travellers passed through Donegal Airport.

Despite the increase in numbers, latest CSO figures show that between 2019 and 2022, Donegal Airport saw the biggest drop in the number of passengers when compared to other airports across the country at 24%.

Nationally, the number of airline passengers in 2022 was three and a half times higher than 2021 but still 15% lower than 2019.

