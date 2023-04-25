Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Deputy Thomas Pringle discusses the shocking findings of a  sexual violence survey conducted by the Central Statistics Office. We get figures on the number of uninsured drivers involved in RTCs in Donegal and we hear concerns over the future of jobs at SeaGate in Derry:

We have the latest episode of ‘Community Garda Information’, there’s news on an Irish language festival in Letterkenny in May and we get an update on what progress, if any, there is on the introduction of the ‘enhanced’ defective concrete blocks scheme:

A busy hour three kicks off with the findings of a HIQA visit to Letterkenny University Hospital, we have the findings of a new Letterkenny Chamber business sentiment survey, new books have been released to help teachers and parents improve children’s handwriting and AI cameras may soon be able to detect illegal activity of drivers:

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2023

25 April 2023
Crossan says council must move more quickly on tackling dereliction

25 April 2023

25 April 2023
Number of people using Donegal Airport drops 24% over past 4 years

25 April 2023

25 April 2023
Electric scooter stolen from Market Square, Letterkenny

25 April 2023

25 April 2023
