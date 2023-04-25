Stormont Brake should only be used on “very rare occasions”– Šefčovič

The European Commission’s Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, says the Windsor Framework’s controversial Stormont Brake should only be used on “very rare occasions”.

He made the comments during an online address this afternoon to the Oireachtas Committee on EU affairs.

The Stormont Brake is a mechanism which gives the Northern Ireland Assembly the power to object to changes to EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland.

However, the Brake can be applied if 30 Members of the Assembly from at least two parties, notify the UK Government of their objection to certain EU laws which apply in Northern Ireland.

But today Commissioner Šefčovič told the Committee members, “extensive consultations” with relevant stakeholders, should ensure the Brake is rarely applied: