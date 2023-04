The theft of a heritage sign in Doochary has been described as deeply insulting and frustrating to local people in the area.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information following the theft of a heritage sign in the area which is believed to have occurred on Thursday last.

It is the latest in a string of incidents which appears to be targeting the work of the Doochary Development Committee.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh says they are eager to progress the investigation: