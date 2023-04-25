Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three day ceasefire comes into force in Sudan

A three-day ceasefire has come into force in Sudan.

Foreign governments – including Ireland – are struggling to get thousands of people out of the north-east African country.

Previous truces between the military and an armed opposition group have failed to hold.

12 members of the Irish Defence Forces will assist around 100 Irish people and their families to leave the country.

Independent Senator and Security Analyst Tom Clonan says the Irish Defence Forces are limited in what they can do to help:

