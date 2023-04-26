Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hook up with a Macra Na Ferine protester march to Leinster House over future of rural communities.  We also chat to the INTO about an unprecedented teachers strike taking place across NI:

Sinn Fein Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn joins us for a wide ranging conversation on the Niall Collins controversy , the housing crisis and the housing of refugees and immigrants in Donegal. Then a Bundoran business man express his fears for the summer tourism season in the town which hosts a large number of refugees:

Peter Casey explains his plans for refugee accommodation in Buncrana, we have advice for those travelling abroad with pets, Ciaran is in to preview the ‘Business Matters’ pod and we have reaction to news that plans for a cinema in Donegal Town have been scrapped:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2023
psni logo
News

Derry man found in possession of suspected Class A drugs

26 April 2023
School
News, Top Stories

Donegal schools to receive €1.8m for free books

26 April 2023
pennybiurn church
News, Top Stories

PSNI arrest man and woman after Pennyburn church theft

26 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 April 2023
psni logo
News

Derry man found in possession of suspected Class A drugs

26 April 2023
School
News, Top Stories

Donegal schools to receive €1.8m for free books

26 April 2023
pennybiurn church
News, Top Stories

PSNI arrest man and woman after Pennyburn church theft

26 April 2023
new dwellings q1 2023
News, Top Stories

137 new Donegal dwelling completions in first quarter of 2023

26 April 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 142 – John Reilly

26 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube