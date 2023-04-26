Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

We begin, as is the norm, with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hook up with a Macra Na Ferine protester march to Leinster House over future of rural communities. We also chat to the INTO about an unprecedented teachers strike taking place across NI:

Sinn Fein Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn joins us for a wide ranging conversation on the Niall Collins controversy , the housing crisis and the housing of refugees and immigrants in Donegal. Then a Bundoran business man express his fears for the summer tourism season in the town which hosts a large number of refugees:

Peter Casey explains his plans for refugee accommodation in Buncrana, we have advice for those travelling abroad with pets, Ciaran is in to preview the ‘Business Matters’ pod and we have reaction to news that plans for a cinema in Donegal Town have been scrapped: