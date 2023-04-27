Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages Fr Francis Bradley, Parish Priest for Buncrana and Fahan expresses his concerns on the impact of social media on young people. We also hear of more concerns of the impact of the Residential Zone Land Tax on farmers in Buncrana:

Martin lives in a defective concrete home, his nightmare has been compounded by massive electricity bills. We also here concerns about the ‘othering’ of students on Northern Ireland who are neither Catholic of Protestant. Then it’s ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly:

We kick of hour three with ‘Dear Greg’ when Keeley answers your relationship questions. Later Antoinette Keegan, a Stardust Campaigner, reacts to the inquest into the tragedy beginning this week. We finish with Ronan who has concerns over the future of parts of the Inishowen Greenway: