Another big learning curve in Athlone defeat for youthful Harps – Darren Murphy

Finn Park

Finn Harps were handed a fourth defeat of the First Division campaign on Monday going down 4-1 to Athlone Town at Finn Park.

The home side were 2-0 down at half time and by the 74th minute the visitors had hit them for four.

Filip Da Silva did pull one back but Harps were simply out matched by Athlone who move up to third in the table.

With Wexford winning earlier in the day Harps drop to 7th.

Due to illness, Manager Dave Rogers wasn’t in the dugout for the game so assistant Darren Murphy took charge, he told Diarmiad Doherty it’s another big learning curve for the young Harps group:

