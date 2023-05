Dylan Browne McMonagle followed up his Sligo win on Sunday with victory at The Curragh on Monday taking the

Coolmore Stud Circus Maximus Irish EBF Athasi Stakes.

The Donegal Jockey picked up his 9th win of the year riding Honey Girl for Joseph O’Brien coming to post at 4/1.

McMonagle will be back on the saddle on Wednesday at Gowran Park.