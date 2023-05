Derry City suffered a third defeat of the season and dropped to third in the Premier Division standings as champions Shamrock Rovers won 2-0 against the Candystrips on their home patch.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Derry-report-v-Shamrock-Rovers.mp3