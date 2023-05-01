Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Fling in Glasgow

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Naomh Conaill, Naomh Muire and Termon take Gaeltacht titles

It was an eventful and highly entertaining day on Monday at The Banks as Naomh Muire hosted the Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta county finals.

The favourites and defending champions Naomh Conaill would take a sixth title beating St Michael’s in the big game of the day 0-13 to 1-8.

The host club would lift the junior men’s trophy as Naomh Muire had two points to spare over neighbours Gaoth Dobhair 3-9 to 1-13.

Termon took home the senior ladies title having disposed of rivals Glenfin 0-11 to 0-9.

All the county winners will return to the Annagry club over the June Bank Holiday Weekend with Naomh Muire hosting this years All Ireland’s.

