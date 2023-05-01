New funding for elderly and disabled home adaption worth over €2.5m for Donegal

Over 2.5 million euro funding will be awarded to the elderly and disabled people of Donegal.

Minister for Housing Darragh O Brien along with Minister for Planning Kieran O Donnell yesterday announced €83.125m in national funding for Housing Adaption Grants for Older and Disabled people for this year.

A sum of €2,517507 has been allocated to Donegal, 80% of which is state funding.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes.

Grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

It’s hoped roughly 12,300 grants will be delivered, this national funding is a 2.3% increase on last year and reflects the continuation of the year on year increase since 2014.