Performance wasn’t good enough – Shane McEleney & Cameron McJannett

Shamrock Rovers have beaten Derry City 2-0 in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game.

Richie Towell and Jack Byrne both found the back of the net for the visitors at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

With the win, the champions go second in the table, four points behind Bohemians who beat Cork City 5-0 earlier on at Dalymount Park.

Derry who had Ben Doherty missing a penalty late on, now sit third two points of the champions Rovers.

Shane McEleney says it wasn’t the result they wanted:

Speaking with Highland’s Martin Holmes, Cameron McJannett says the first half performance wasn’t good enough:

