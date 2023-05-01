Williamson wins NW10K



Over 800 runners took part in Monday’s North West 10k in Letterkenny.

John Paul Williamson was the first home in 32:48.

The City of Derry Spartan was almost 20 seconds clear of the chasing pack with Letterkenny’s Donal Farren second and Declan Ferry of Rosses AC third.

The first lady to cross the line was Letterkenny’s Noleen Scanlon in 35:12.

North West 10k 2023

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 798 Williamson, John Paul M MO 32:48 32:48

2. 131 Farren, Dónal M MO Letterkenny a. c. 33:07 33:07

3. 544 Ferry, Declan M MO Rosses AC 33:12 33:12

4. 360 Mc Paul, Mark M MO Milford a.c 33:31 33:31

5. 545 O’Donnell, Shane M MO Rosses AC 33:48 33:48

6. 842 O Donnell, Charlie M MO Rosses AC 34:01 34:01

7. 331 Mc Hugh, Philip M MO Letterkenny a.c 34:18 34:18

8. 760 Mooney, Danny M MO Letterkenny AC 34:37 34:37

9. 10 Birch, Raymond M M40 Letterkenny ac 34:38 34:38

10. 430 Ryan, Paddy M MO Milford ac 35:09 35:09

11. 432 Scanlan, Noeleen F FO Letterkenny ac 35:12 35:12

12. 768 Black, Michael M M40 35:19 35:19

13. 348 Mc lucas, Martin M M55 Inishowen ac 36:32 36:32

14. 845 Trimble, Patrick M M50 Rosses AC 36:39 36:39

15. 333 Mc Kelvey, Paul M M40 Rosses ac 37:04 37:04

16. 651 Mc Gee, Kevin M M50 Letterkenny ac 37:13 37:13

17. 680 McBride, Conor M MO 37:15 37:17

18. 664 Toland, Darren M MO Finn valley ac 37:17 37:18

19. 659 Harkin, Michael M M45 37:23 37:23

20. 459 Tinney, Liam M M45 Letterkenny 37:33 37:34

21. 824 Doherty, Anthony M M45 Milford AC 37:33 37:34

22. 147 Friel, Cian M M40 Letterkenny ac 37:37 37:37

23. 462 Toner, Ciara F FO City of derry spartans 37:38 37:39

24. 861 Mc Gee, Fergal M MO Rosses AC 37:40 37:41

25. 152 Friel, Paddy M M45 37:40 37:41

26. 91 Devine, Gary M M45 Clann na ngael wjr 37:42 37:44

27. 278 Mc Cready, Helen F FO Rosses ac 37:55 37:55

28. 747 Dillon, Paul M M40 Letterkenny 24/7 38:02 38:04

29. 705 Doherty, Paul M M45 38:05 38:06

30. 560 Gallagher, Declan M MO Tir Connaill 38:05 38:06

31. 431 Sandy, Chris M M40 38:14 38:15

32. 850 Mc Fadden, James M MO 38:18 38:19

33. 851 Crossan, Kelvin M MO 38:19 38:21

34. 230 Logue, Kevin M MO Milford ac 38:26 38:27

35. 310 Mc Geehan, Shauna F FO Letterkenny ac 38:27 38:27

36. 84 Curran, Kevin M M40 38:32 38:32

37. 165 Gallagher, Declan M M40 Rossas a. c. 38:33 38:34

38. 720 Boyce, Shaun M MO Milford AC 38:43 38:43

39. 725 Boyle, Adrian M M40 38:50 38:52

40. 86 Daly, Luke M MO Letterkenny ac 39:04 39:05

41. 472 Ward, Gavin M M40 Rosses ac 39:12 39:15

42. 471 Ward, Dermot M MO 39:23 39:24

43. 56 Carr, Michael M MO Nwtc 39:18 39:26

44. 79 Crawford, Kieran M M40 Letterkenny ac 39:26 39:28

45. 83 Cunningham, Ciara F FO Tir chonaill 39:27 39:28

46. 813 Kerrs, Shaun M MO Tir Conaill AC 39:27 39:29

47. 727 Kelly, Bryan M MO Letterkenny AC 39:34 39:37

48. 563 McFadden, JohnPaul M MO Milford AC 39:36 39:38

49. 123 Dunne, Conall M M40 Lac 39:42 39:44

50. 200 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for fun letterkenny 39:43 39:48

51. 118 Downey, Kirsty F FO Inishowen ac 39:47 39:50

52. 106 Doherty, Ray M M45 Nwtc 39:51 39:52

53. 862 Cannon, John Paul M M40 40:09 40:09

54. 783 Walker, Garvin M MO 40:06 40:10

55. 447 Spratt, Caolan M MO Lac 40:11 40:14

56. 384 Neely, Gary M M45 40:13 40:15

57. 804 Ferry, Sean M M40 40:07 40:16

58. 412 Pavilons, Gatis M M40 Inishowen ac 40:21 40:22

59. 60 Chambers, Barry M M40 Finn valley 40:21 40:22

60. 467 Van der merwe, Kevin M MO 40:41 40:45

61. 819 Boyle, Eoin M MO Rosses AC 40:43 40:46

62. 235 Mackey, Barry M M60 Letterkenny ac 40:49 40:50

63. 66 Colhoun, Paul M M50 Eglinton road runners 40:55 41:03

64. 367 Molloy, Stephen M MO 41:37 41:39

65. 270 Mc clafferty, John joe M M45 Falcarragh parkrunners 41:37 41:39

66. 361 Mc taggart, Frank M M50 Milford ac 41:52 42:02

67. 214 Kardos, Peter M M50 42:07 42:10

68. 4 Anderson, Ciaran M M45 Foyle valley ac 42:10 42:17

69. 864 Doherty, Brian M M40 Milford AC 42:14 42:18

70. 814 Mulhern, Martina F F40 Rosses AC 42:18 42:21

71. 699 Gill, Adrian M M40 42:22 42:28

72. 223 Korba, Erik M M45 42:26 42:31

73. 406 O’ Mahoney, John M M45 42:30 42:32

74. 668 McMonagle, Paul M M40 Letterkenny AC 42:32 42:33

75. 501 Diver, Terence M M50 42:36 42:38

76. 611 Wilson, Derek M M40 Run for fun letterkenny 42:45 42:48

77. 69 Conlon, John M M40 42:46 42:51

78. 47 Callaghan, Adrian M M50 Letterkenny ac 42:53 42:55

79. 820 Boner, Denis M M50 42:53 42:59

80. 48 Callaghan, Declan M M45 Run for fun 42:55 43:00

81. 884 Mc Geelan, James M M40 43:05 43:08

82. 676 Friel, Darragh M MO 43:14 43:17

83. 653 Gallagher, Michael M M40 43:15 43:21

84. 262 Mc Bride, Tommy M M40 43:16 43:22

85. 480 Woods, Stephen M M45 43:11 43:23

86. 280 Mc Crossan, Gavin M M40 43:15 43:25

87. 739 Gallagher, Peter M MO Letterkenny AC 43:26 43:27

88. 446 Sparks, Peter M MO 43:19 43:29

89. 120 Downey, Thomas M MO 43:30 43:33

90. 341 Mc Laughlin, Enda M MO Letterkenny athletic club 43:35 43:37

91. 45 Byrne, Kay F F60 Finn valley 43:36 43:37

92. 289 Mc Daid, Paul M M45 Barnesmore harriers 43:36 43:43

93. 899 O Donnell, Peter M MO Milford AC 43:30 43:51

94. 826 Mc Clafferty, Declan M MO 43:55 44:01

95. 377 Murphy, Damian M M45 Raphoe road runners 43:50 44:02

96. 6 Bannan, Colm M M40 44:02 44:03

97. 282 Mc crudden, Christopher M MO 44:01 44:07

98. 365 Molloy, Dermot M MO 44:06 44:08

99. 758 Mc Shane, Dessie M M45 44:13 44:13

100. 210 Johnston, Luke M MO Speer performance 44:05 44:13

101. 892 Friel, Fergal M M50 Kickboxing LK 44:12 44:15

102. 255 Mc Bride, Gary M MO 43:53 44:18

103. 81 Crossan, Helena F F55 Innishowen a/c 44:18 44:21

104. 347 Mc Lean, Norman M M50 Rosses 44:16 44:21

105. 789 Shiels, Stephen M M50 Letterkenny AC 44:20 44:22

106. 863 Mc Hugh, Michael M MO Milford AC 44:20 44:25

107. 707 Duffy, Hugh M M40 44:26 44:30

108. 742 Fowley, Stephen M M40 44:36 44:39

109. 420 Quigley, Grainne F FO Foyle valley 44:28 44:40

110. 688 Smith, Fintan M MO Letterkenny ac 44:39 44:41

111. 111 Donnelly, Odhran M MO 44:46 44:52

112. 734 Sullivan, Neil M MO Letterkenny 24/7 44:45 44:52

113. 134 Ferns, Paul M M50 44:51 44:59

114. 650 Boyle, Terance M M40 44:54 45:01

115. 456 Thompson, Michael M M45 Finn valley 45:06 45:12

116. 827 Murray, Paul M MO Milford AC 45:04 45:16

117. 343 Mc Laughlin, Joseph M M45 Milford ac 45:07 45:16

118. 227 Larkin, David M M45 45:15 45:17

119. 828 Curran, Noel M M40 45:16 45:21

120. 396 O’ Donnell, John M M50 Lifford strabane ac 45:19 45:23

121. 178 Gibson, Dessie M M60 Convoy ac 45:23 45:29

122. 527 Cannon, John J M M60 45:35 45:37

123. 683 Patton, Blathnaid F FO Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 45:33 45:39

124. 363 Mc Williams, Geraldine F FO City of derry spartans 45:48 45:54

125. 303 Mc fadden, Manus M M40 45:49 45:58

126. 204 Hoey, Claire F FO 45:55 46:00

127. 34 Bradley, Paul M MO 46:01 46:05

128. 655 Morrison, Cathal M M50 46:02 46:07

129. 372 Mullally, Adrian M MO 45:56 46:09

130. 238 Maguire, Thomas M MO Finn valley fit4life 45:56 46:09

131. 168 Gallagher, Kevin M M45 46:08 46:14

132. 772 Ashmore, Chris M M45 Run For Fun Letterkenny 46:11 46:17

133. 666 Flanagan, Tim M M55 46:17 46:20

134. 219 Kelly, Liam M M50 46:19 46:28

135. 822 Fealey, John M M60 Milford AC 46:32 46:34

136. 353 Mc mullan, Paul M M40 46:24 46:35

137. 112 Doogan, Paul M M40 Foreland pacemakers 46:21 46:39

138. 153 Friel, Shane M MO 46:33 46:42

139. 823 Gallagher, Joe M MO Milford AC 46:38 46:43

140. 259 Mc bride, Peter M M50 Milford ac 46:39 46:46

141. 16 Bogan, Conor M MO Optum 46:32 46:46

142. 421 Quinn, Jimmy M M60 46:44 46:49

143. 751 Fleming, John M MO 46:37 46:51

144. 296 Mc Dowell, Derek M M40 Barnesmore harriers 46:52 46:59

145. 752 Ferry, Seamus M M50 Milford AC 46:55 47:00

146. 330 Mc hugh, Patrick M M50 Milford ac 46:55 47:01

147. 507 Grant, Shane Jnr M MO 46:47 47:06

148. 700 Fries, Aidan M M40 47:08 47:16

149. 52 Cannon, Daniel M MO 47:09 47:19

150. 42 Buchanan, Grace F FO 47:18 47:20

151. 719 McGarrigle, Deirdre F FO Tir Conaill AC 47:19 47:25

152. 75 Coyle, Manus M MO 47:21 47:31

153. 286 Mc Daid, Bryan M MO 47:17 47:32

154. 59 Cassidy, Martin M MO 47:17 47:35

155. 740 Breslin, Pauric M MO Letterkenny AC 47:35 47:38

156. 376 Murphy, Adam M MO 47:47 47:52

157. 228 Larkin, Fionnuala F F40 Triathlon Club – Optum 47:47 47:54

158. 157 Larkin, David M M45 47:48 47:54

159. 468 Vaughan, Thomas M MO 47:36 47:58

160. 285 Mc Daid, Brian M MO Laghey lightning 48:00 48:07

161. 336 Mc Kinney, Owen M M50 Inishowen ac 48:05 48:08

162. 307 Mc gee, John M M50 Finn valley 47:59 48:13

163. 782 Gallagher, Philomena F F50 Tir Conaill AC 48:11 48:16

164. 771 Sweeney, Pauline F F50 Letterkenny AC 47:55 48:21

165. 721 Lyons, PJ M MO Letterkenny AC 48:17 48:24

166. 715 Roche, Cathal M MO 48:11 48:25

167. 703 Molloy, Christopher M MO 48:04 48:28

168. 30 Boyle, Sean M M55 Falcarragh park runners 48:25 48:32

169. 397 O’ Donnell, Martin M M50 Lac 48:29 48:36

170. 70 Conway, Edel F FO 48:23 48:46

171. 708 McGinley, CJ M M45 48:24 48:46

172. 903 Gibson, Steven M MO Letterkenny AC 48:42 48:47

173. 621 McLaughlin, Conor M MO 48:21 48:48

174. 82 Cullen, Daniel M M40 Milford 48:43 48:49

175. 698 Kearns, John M M50 48:30 48:50

176. 184 Grant, Emer F F40 Inishowen ac 48:45 48:53

177. 105 Doherty, Michael M M50 Rosses ac 48:45 48:56

178. 243 Martin, Bernie F F55 Kcr 48:51 48:59

179. 390 North, Nicolas M M60 48:59 49:03

180. 407 O’ Mahoney, Stephen M M60 Mci 48:43 49:09

181. 354 Mc Neely, Conor M MO 48:55 49:14

182. 263 Mc Cabe, Declan M M40 Barnesmore harriers 49:10 49:17

183. 107 Doherty, Ross M MO Finn valley fit4life 49:04 49:17

184. 28 Boyle, Evelyn F F55 Rosses ac 49:15 49:22

185. 415 Pinder, Frank M M60 Letterkenny ac 49:03 49:23

186. 555 Kennedy, Rory M M60 Letterkenny 247 49:21 49:26

187. 812 Reid, Georgina F F40 Run For Fun Letterkenny 49:27 49:32

188. 179 Gillen, Paul M M55 49:22 49:33

189. 541 Friel, Orla F FO 49:20 49:34

190. 26 Boyd, Noel M M45 Rosses ac 49:35 49:40

191. 321 Mc gonigle, John M M45 49:23 49:45

192. 53 Cannon, Shaun M MO 49:37 49:47

193. 103 Doherty, Jason M MO Donegal youth service 49:50 49:54

194. 858 Lynch, Noel M M50 Letterkenny AC 49:50 49:54

195. 40 Brogan, William M MO 49:46 49:58

196. 546 Farren, Anthony M M45 Letterkenny AC 49:37 50:00

197. 158 Gallagher, Andrea F FO 49:57 50:03

198. 49 Callaghan, Gerard M M45 Team donegal oil 49:47 50:05

199. 164 Gallagher, Daragh M MO 50:03 50:05

200. 149 Friel, John M M50 Village road runners 49:55 50:05

201. 669 OHagan, Nuala F F45 50:00 50:07

202. 18 Bonnar, Clement M M60 Letterkenny parkrunners 50:05 50:09

203. 787 Shiels, Margaret F F50 49:44 50:10

204. 755 Crawford, Kyle M MO Lifford/Strabane AC 49:48 50:11

205. 191 Griffin, John M M50 Finn valley f4l 49:58 50:12

206. 237 Maguire, Nicola F F40 Tir conaill ac 50:18 50:24

207. 791 O Connor, Dan M MO 50:24 50:29

208. 155 Gallaghear, Diane F F55 Kcr 50:28 50:36

209. 800 Doherty, Christopher M MO Milford AC 50:36 50:40

210. 279 Mc Crory, Stephen M M45 Strabane tri club 50:34 50:44

211. 667 Gallagher, Fabio M M50 50:44 50:47

212. 476 Whelan, Darren M M40 50:48 50:53

213. 423 Raymond, Richard M M60 Letterkenny AC 50:52 50:55

214. 391 O’ Brien, Sinead F F45 50:49 50:56

215. 633 Murray, Shaun M MO 50:55 50:58

216. 358 Mc nulty, Jarlath M M55 50:53 51:02

217. 251 Mc Brearty, Michael M MO 50:53 51:06

218. 902 Mc Daid, Daniel M M50 Star Running Club 51:00 51:07

219. 723 Mhic Phaidin, Liz F F40 51:03 51:10

220. 54 Carey, Michelle F F40 Lk parkrunners 50:55 51:18

221. 444 Smith, David M MO 50:50 51:20

222. 586 Cullen, Mairead F F40 Letterkenny AC 50:56 51:22

223. 547 Dunne, Dara M M45 Letterkenny AC 51:17 51:24

224. 364 Megannety, Eoghan M M45 Run for fun 51:17 51:28

225. 344 Mc laughlin, Liam M M60 50:53 51:33

226. 649 Diver, Ronan M MO 51:30 51:37

227. 426 Ronayne, Cian M MO 51:34 51:38

228. 581 Macbeth, Linda F FO Raphoe Road Runners 51:21 51:38

229. 706 Mc Goohan, Conor M MO 51:34 51:38

230. 702 McAviney, Oisin M MO 51:17 51:41

231. 722 Michie, Graeme M M40 Letterkenny AC 51:37 51:44

232. 386 Neely, Zara F FO 51:38 51:51

233. 314 Mc Gglinchey, Eunan M M60 Westport tennis club 51:45 51:59

234. 90 Devine, Andrew M MO Strabane tri club 51:52 52:00

235. 309 Mc Geehan, Shannon F FO Speer performance 51:52 52:01

236. 239 Maguire, Úna F FO 51:57 52:08

237. 754 Giles, Sinead F F40 51:59 52:09

238. 803 Shovlin, Orla F F45 Tir Conaill AC 52:03 52:10

239. 878 Quinn, Megan F FO 52:05 52:11

240. 670 McLaughlin, Liam M M60 Milford AC 52:08 52:11

241. 382 Neary, Ian M MO Visual print.ie 51:44 52:12

242. 3 Allan, Hugh M M60 Raphoe road runners 52:01 52:16

243. 349 Mc menamin, Naomi F FO 52:13 52:21

244. 502 Carr, Hannah F FO 52:08 52:22

245. 499 Carr, Nell F FO 52:08 52:23

246. 268 Mc Carron, John M M50 52:14 52:24

247. 252 Mc Bride, David M MO Mcbs 51:58 52:30

248. 857 Mc Clean, Liam M MO 52:23 52:36

249. 32 Bradley, John M M50 52:29 52:36

250. 196 Harvey, Donnan M M45 52:38 52:38

251. 326 Mc Groary, Ellen F FO 52:20 52:42

252. 211 Jordan, Martin M M40 Convoy AC 52:40 52:47

253. 759 O Rourke, Lochlann M M60 52:26 52:48

254. 368 Moore, Declan M MO Newtown 52:40 52:49

255. 657 Mathias, Tom M MO 52:27 52:50

256. 716 Friel, Grainne F FO Run for Fun LK 52:40 52:53

257. 215 Kearney, Colleen F FO 52:50 52:54

258. 25 Boyd, Keith M MO 52:50 52:58

259. 261 Mc Bride, Suzanne F F40 52:33 53:02

260. 399 O’ Donnell, Orla F FO 52:58 53:07

261. 684 Patton, Brendan M M60 Finn Valley Fit 4 Life 52:54 53:09

262. 121 Doyle, John M MO Portmarnock ac 52:59 53:11

263. 199 Healy, Shane M MO 53:00 53:12

264. 750 Gallen, Stephen M MO 53:01 53:14

265. 352 Mc mullan, John a M M45 53:03 53:15

266. 43 Burke, Dorothy F FO 52:59 53:15

267. 258 Mc Bride, Paul M M55 52:51 53:15

268. 366 Molloy, Julian M M55 52:54 53:17

269. 379 Murphy, Michael M M55 52:59 53:19

270. 143 Fox, Davin M MO 53:11 53:22

271. 161 Gallagher, Brian M M70 53:20 53:24

272. 567 Duffy, Sarah F FO 53:18 53:25

273. 576 Ohara, Sharon F FO 53:17 53:26

274. 816 Gallen, Paul M M50 K.C.R 53:19 53:28

275. 220 Kelly, Shane M M40 53:18 53:30

276. 345 Mc Laughlin, Mary F F40 53:13 53:37

277. 590 Friel, Karen F FO 53:18 53:38

278. 885 Ferry, Darren M MO 53:08 53:39

279. 435 Shah, Ali M MO Donegal youth service 53:34 53:40

280. 774 Creagh, Liam M MO 53:27 53:41

281. 95 Diver, Lexie M M55 53:26 53:43

282. 257 Mc Bride, Orla F FO 53:26 53:43

283. 292 Mc Dermott, Seamy M M55 Finn valley fit for life 53:27 53:44

284. 562 Cannon, Charlie M M60 Letterkenny Gaels 53:33 53:45

285. 648 Walker, Paul M M55 53:34 53:45

286. 186 Greer, Brid F F45 Falcarragh parkrun 53:38 53:50

287. 741 ODonnell, Ellen F F45 53:42 53:50

288. 794 Mc Gee, Eamon M MO 53:13 53:52

289. 685 Okane, Cormac M M50 53:34 53:52

290. 460 Tometczak, Zacery M MO 53:39 53:52

291. 295 Mc Donnell, Gareth M M45 53:46 53:54

292. 267 Mc candless, John M M50 Inishowen ac 53:25 53:55

293. 593 Harnett, Tara F FO 53:50 53:56

294. 413 Peeters, Mark M MO 53:46 53:58

295. 832 Mc Garrigle, Jessica F FO 53:40 54:01

296. 704 Coyle, Fintan M M45 53:45 54:02

297. 438 Sharkey, Róisín F FO 53:39 54:04

298. 385 Neely, Nicola F F45 53:58 54:10

299. 414 Pierce, Eric M M60 53:50 54:10

300. 244 Martin, Brendan M M55 Kcr 54:02 54:11

301. 417 Pinder jnr, Frankie M MO 53:55 54:18

302. 117 Downey, Damian M M50 Inishowen ac 53:49 54:19

303. 411 Ostrowska, Karolina F FO Ard hiring trial running 54:02 54:19

304. 589 Diver, Sean M M50 54:07 54:20

305. 133 Farren, Neil M M40 Inishowen ac 54:06 54:24

306. 89 Deery, Shane M M50 54:12 54:24

307. 322 Mc Gowan, Aisling F FO 54:19 54:30

308. 520 Barron, Kieran M MO 54:24 54:30

309. 877 Quinn, Terence M M60 Raphoe Road Runners 54:27 54:32

310. 807 Mc Ateer, Jackie F F40 Speer Performance 54:13 54:34

311. 404 O’ Gara, Paul M M50 Letterkenny 247 triathlon club 54:20 54:36

312. 148 Friel, Ciara F FO 54:16 54:37

313. 799 Harvey, Jackie F F60 54:32 54:38

314. 440 Sheridan, Steven M M55 54:15 54:38

315. 302 Mc fadden, John M M55 Milford 54:35 54:38

316. 181 Mc Glinchey, Jean M M60 Letterkenny parkrunners 54:29 54:50

317. 202 Henna, Dr. shagufta F FO 54:49 54:50

318. 381 Mustapha, Fadl M M50 54:52 54:56

319. 100 Doherty, Bridgeen F F45 Run for fun 54:56 55:02

320. 188 Grier, Martina F FO 247 54:52 55:08

321. 61 Chambers, Donna F F40 Kcr 54:56 55:15

322. 369 Moore, Ken M M55 55:15 55:33

323. 898 Mehan, Raj M MO 55:34 55:39

324. 658 McGinley, Eugene M M45 Raphoe Road Runners 55:27 55:41

325. 622 McLaughlin, Jack M MO 55:16 55:43

326. 182 Gormley, Deirdre F F55 55:30 55:46

327. 128 Fabisiak, Aine F F40 55:33 55:49

328. 44 Burton, William M MO 55:32 55:59

329. 225 Kriel, Hesme F F40 55:55 56:05

330. 264 Mc Cafferty, Brigid F F60 Finn valley ac. 56:02 56:06

331. 176 Gibbons, Josephine F F45 55:54 56:16

332. 232 Love, Graeme M MO 55:57 56:20

333. 463 Toye, Eileen F F40 55:58 56:24

334. 171 Gallagher, Sharon F F50 55:49 56:26

335. 197 Harvey, Paul M M50 56:10 56:29

336. 784 Mulgrew, Breda F F60 56:24 56:32

337. 370 Moran, Louise F F45 56:16 56:37

338. 249 Mc Brearty, Karen F F40 Run for fun letterkenny 56:26 56:38

339. 394 O’ Donnell, Ethan M MO Milford ac 56:13 56:40

340. 141 Fogarty, Eoin M M55 Milford ac 56:14 56:41

341. 901 Woods, Paul M M55 56:28 56:44

342. 793 Gildea, Lee M MO 56:06 56:46

343. 614 Gibbons, Michael M M50 Run for fun letterkenny 56:36 56:47

344. 738 Gallagher, Amanda F FO 56:46 56:53

345. 647 Duffy, Brian M M45 56:34 56:54

346. 889 Boner, Packie M M45 56:40 57:03

347. 8 Baxter, Lisa F FO 56:56 57:05

348. 893 Horan, Deirdre F F45 56:59 57:05

349. 146 Friel, Caroline M M50 Village Road Runners- Optum 56:57 57:07

350. 598 OHagan, Breda F F50 56:59 57:09

351. 328 Mc Groary, Tara F FO 57:00 57:11

352. 78 Coyle, Stephen M MO 56:39 57:16

353. 142 Fox, Daithí M MO Run for fun letterkenny 57:06 57:17

354. 145 Fox, Jason M M40 Run for fun letterkenny 57:06 57:17

355. 427 Roulstone, Gary M MO Raphoe road runners 57:09 57:22

356. 474 Ward, Teresa F F50 57:06 57:25

357. 13 Blanc, Christian M M60 57:13 57:25

358. 253 Mc bride, Eunan M M60 Letterkenny cycling club 57:10 57:32

359. 542 Ward, John M MO Milford A/c 57:11 57:34

360. 388 Ni riain, Doireann F F40 247 triathlon 57:28 57:35

361. 283 Mc Crudden, Ruth F F55 Letterkenny parkrun 57:21 57:38

362. 805 Keaveney, Shane M MO 57:20 57:44

363. 815 Castillo, Gilbert M MO 57:43 57:45

364. 843 Mc Bride, James M M70 Letterkenny AC 57:23 57:48

365. 510 O’Gorman, John M M45 57:15 57:53

366. 201 Henderson, Adam M MO Springwell running club 57:37 57:55

367. 802 Mc Laughlin, Brian M M50 North West Triathlon Club 57:47 57:59

368. 299 Mc elwaine, Aisling F FO 57:38 58:00

369. 410 O’malley, Laura F FO 57:44 58:00

370. 266 Mc Cafferty, Noreen F F55 57:42 58:02

371. 62 Chambers, Margo F F45 57:54 58:03

372. 254 Mc Bride, Frankie F FO 58:03 58:09

373. 102 Doherty, Helen F F40 Run for fun 57:59 58:11

374. 566 Ward, Hugh M M45 Run for Fun 57:59 58:11

375. 875 Kelly Jnr, Donal M MO 57:45 58:12

376. 162 Gallagher, Charles M MO 57:57 58:19

377. 324 Mc Greevy, Frankie M M45 Donegal youth service 58:15 58:20

378. 206 Houston, Carl M M55 Finn valley fit for life 58:03 58:21

379. 756 Mc Gowan, Raymond M MO 58:01 58:25

380. 36 Breslin, Declan M M55 58:17 58:29

381. 757 Crawford, Gerard M MO 58:07 58:31

382. 640 Callaghan, Amy F FO Glenswilly GAA 58:12 58:32

383. 639 Callaghan, Demelza F F40 Glenswilly GAA 58:11 58:32

384. 109 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn valley ac 58:30 58:34

385. 169 Gallagher, Mary F F55 58:03 58:34

386. 313 Mc Gglinchey, Catherine F F50 58:13 58:37

387. 319 Mc Glynn, Anthony M MO Run for fun 58:28 58:40

388. 190 Grieve, Lauren F FO 58:36 58:42

389. 465 Urban, Andrzej M M50 Gortlee hire 58:34 58:42

390. 101 Doherty, Carmel F F40 Convoy ac 58:42 58:49

391. 681 Lynch, Kevin M M45 LK Parkrun 58:38 58:51

392. 852 Carlin, Anna F FO 58:47 58:56

393. 531 Nelly, Edith F F50 58:37 58:58

394. 154 Gaffney, Karen F FO 58:50 58:59

395. 144 Fox, Eoin M MO The ice co. 58:38 59:07

396. 665 Lawler Flanagan, Josie F FO 58:50 59:09

397. 400 O’ Donnell, Peter M M60 Falcarragh park run 58:59 59:13

398. 508 Grant, Shane M MO 59:00 59:17

399. 275 Mc Conalogue, Margaret F F40 Run for fun letterkenny 59:06 59:18

400. 840 Trimble, Angela F F50 Rosses AC 59:17 59:23

401. 115 Dorzhieva, Ayuna F FO 58:42 59:24

402. 241 Malone, Conor M MO Donegal youth service 59:20 59:26

403. 434 Sekar, Karthik kumar M MO 59:30 59:32

404. 540 Friel, Deardre F F45 59:24 59:39

405. 71 Conway, Rita F F55 59:29 59:47

406. 151 Friel, Mary ellen F F45 59:09 59:49

407. 623 Walsh, Louise F F40 59:10 59:49

408. 135 Ferriter, Enda M M50 Running for st bernadettes school 59:44 59:55

409. 92 Dill, John M M45 running for st bernadettes school 59:45 59:55

410. 229 Lenehan, Edward M M70 59:46 59:56

411. 14 Blaney, Fiona F F50 59:51 1:00:04

412. 256 Mc bride, Marcella F F55 Fv fit4life 59:57 1:00:13

413. 9 Begley, Kate F F50 59:59 1:00:13

414. 87 Dean, Sam M MO 59:51 1:00:17

415. 356 Mc nulty, Christine F F45 1:00:08 1:00:19

416. 329 Mc Guckian, Alan M M70 Letterkenny park run 1:00:01 1:00:20

417. 300 Mc Fadden, Ciara F FO 59:55 1:00:29

418. 222 King, Sarah F FO 1:00:09 1:00:32

419. 76 Coyle, Margaret F F45 Run for fun 1:00:11 1:00:34

420. 881 Higgins, Mary F F50 1:00:27 1:00:36

421. 821 Mc Fadden, Eddie M M60 Falcarragh 1:00:33 1:00:49

422. 332 Mc Garvey, Sonia F F50 1:00:33 1:00:49

423. 159 Gallagher, Anita F F55 Run for fun letterkenny 1:00:40 1:00:52

424. 475 Wheeler, Letitia F FO 1:00:34 1:00:54

425. 305 Mc Fadden, Shauna F FO 1:00:24 1:00:57

426. 359 Mc nulty, Karen F FO 1:00:24 1:00:57

427. 355 Mc Nulty, Amanda F F45 1:00:24 1:00:57

428. 491 McBride, Noel M M60 1:00:39 1:01:00

429. 298 Mc elhill, Denis M M70 1:00:29 1:01:01

430. 564 Gallagher, Bernie F F40 Milford AC 1:00:39 1:01:02

431. 565 Browne, Barry M M50 Milford AC 1:00:40 1:01:02

432. 786 Blake, Hugo M M60 1:00:46 1:01:06

433. 726 ODonnell, Marie F F40 1:00:31 1:01:10

434. 130 Farren, Clodagh F FO 1:01:11 1:01:23

435. 68 Comerford, Suzanne F FO Ard 1:00:52 1:01:29

436. 486 Black, Declan M M45 Run for Fun 1:01:18 1:01:36

437. 445 Smith, Duncan M M50 Letterkenny parkrun 1:01:37 1:01:44

438. 599 OHagan, Ivor M M50 Run for Fun 1:01:32 1:01:52

439. 55 Carr, Emma F F45 Run for fun 1:01:32 1:01:52

440. 473 Ward, Kevin M M50 1:01:35 1:01:53

441. 97 Doherty, Agnes F F60 1:01:34 1:02:07

442. 461 Tometzak, Sherri F FO Optum 1:01:56 1:02:09

443. 216 Keenan, Cian M MO 1:01:44 1:02:10

444. 433 Schleusener, Antonia F FO 1:01:45 1:02:10

445. 428 Rushe, Stephanie F FO 1:01:49 1:02:15

446. 429 Russell, Selina F F40 1:01:51 1:02:15

447. 273 Mc Closkey, Helen F F55 Run for fun 1:01:54 1:02:16

448. 714 Bonner, Liz F F40 FVF4L 1:02:02 1:02:18

449. 383 Neely, Edel F F50 Finn valley 1:01:54 1:02:19

450. 392 O’ Donaghue, Roisin F F45 1:02:04 1:02:25

451. 163 Gallagher, Christine F F45 1:02:04 1:02:25

452. 695 Doherty, John M MO 1:01:41 1:02:26

453. 312 Mc Ggeoghegan, Deirdre F F50 Inishowen athletic club 1:02:17 1:02:29

454. 339 Mc laughlin, Anna F F45 Inishowen ac 1:02:17 1:02:30

455. 50 Callaghan, Martina F F45 Inishowen ac 1:02:18 1:02:30

456. 833 Boyle, Michael M MO 1:02:12 1:02:31

457. 88 Deery, Sandra F F45 Letterkenny parkrun 1:02:31 1:02:38

458. 437 Sharkey, Noreen F F60 Letterkenny park runners 1:02:16 1:02:39

459. 217 Kelly, Brendan M M40 1:02:05 1:02:39

460. 876 Kelly, Cllr. Donal Mandy M MO 1:02:21 1:02:48

461. 686 Jordan, Michael M M45 1:02:46 1:02:54

462. 387 Nelis, Cathal M MO 1:02:42 1:02:59

463. 72 Coughlan, Stephen M MO Glenties 1:02:35 1:03:14

464. 847 Gallen, Bridget F FO 1:03:15 1:03:22

465. 276 Mc Connell, Fergal M M40 1:03:09 1:03:29

466. 402 O’ Donnell, Stephen M MO 1:03:27 1:03:33

467. 724 McDermott, Patrick M MO 1:03:33 1:03:37

468. 458 Timoney, Cathal M MO 1:03:18 1:03:37

469. 841 Doherty, Rosaleen F FO 1:03:18 1:03:37

470. 198 Haughey, Helen F F55 1:03:25 1:03:44

471. 888 Boner, Dympna F F50 1:03:22 1:03:45

472. 904 Gupta, Dhrun M MO 1:03:40 1:03:51

473. 582 Breslin, Mena F F60 1:03:55 1:03:58

474. 509 O’Gorman, Eileen F F45 1:03:29 1:04:04

475. 743 Thorton, Sinead F FO 1:03:29 1:04:04

476. 831 Temple, Lucia F FO 1:03:45 1:04:13

477. 746 Wilson, Ruth F F45 1:04:17 1:04:27

478. 224 Kovacs, Adrienn F F50 1:04:11 1:04:36

479. 233 Lynch, Carla F F40 1:04:21 1:04:43

480. 35 Brennan, Stephanie F F40 1:04:19 1:04:59

481. 395 O’ Donnell, Janet F F55 Falcarragh park run 1:04:29 1:05:01

482. 2 Alexander, Angela F F45 Fvf4l 1:04:48 1:05:03

483. 848 Gibbons, Josie F F50 1:04:52 1:05:09

484. 849 Mc Daid, Teresa F FO 1:04:52 1:05:09

485. 221 Kelly, Sophie F F45 1:04:52 1:05:13

486. 203 Hetherington, Maria F FO 1:04:42 1:05:14

487. 12 Black, Donna F FO 1:04:44 1:05:15

488. 393 O’ Donnell, Angeline F FO 1:04:44 1:05:16

489. 401 O’ Donnell, Sonya F F45 Finn valley 1:05:01 1:05:22

490. 422 Quinn, Kathleen F F60 1:06:00 1:06:05

491. 172 Gallagher, Thomas M MO Donegal youth service 1:05:59 1:06:05

492. 340 Mc Laughlin, Chloe F FO 1:05:48 1:06:13

493. 85 Curran, Maureen F F50 1:05:52 1:06:15

494. 207 Houston, Debbie F F50 1:06:07 1:06:23

495. 636 Coll, Carmel F FO 1:06:05 1:06:25

496. 635 Coll, Stephen M MO 1:06:05 1:06:25

497. 73 Coyle, John M M60 1:05:55 1:06:31

498. 454 Sugrue, Pauline F F60 1:06:39 1:07:03

499. 250 Mc Brearty, Martina F F60 Lkpk 1:06:32 1:07:03

500. 867 Mc Cauley, Elaine F F50 Melvin 1:06:38 1:07:10

501. 561 Cannon, Catherine F F60 Letterkenny Gaels 1:07:00 1:07:12

502. 905 Goudie, Louise F F45 Raphoe Road Runners 1:07:22 1:07:48

503. 234 Lynch-grant, Michaela F FO 1:07:27 1:07:52

504. 119 Downey, Marie F F40 Inishowen ac 1:07:36 1:08:04

505. 646 O Donnell, Shaun M M60 Swanlings 1:07:53 1:08:18

506. 19 Bonner, Brid F F45 1:08:02 1:08:23

507. 346 Mc Laughlin, Rachel F FO 1:08:09 1:08:34

508. 315 Mc Ginley, Maria F FO 1:08:57 1:09:21

509. 628 McKelvey, Mary F FO 1:09:00 1:09:31

510. 483 Galliaogh, Ann Marie F FO 1:09:08 1:09:34

511. 409 Oliinyk, Roksana F FO Dvc 1:09:26 1:09:36

512. 403 Ó’ Floinn, Max M MO Sligo triathlon club 1:09:33 1:09:40

513. 464 Toye, Laraine F FO 1:09:28 1:09:47

514. 451 Stewart, Kyle M MO 1:09:43 1:10:02

515. 448 O Brien, Stephen M M55 1:09:23 1:10:02

516. 436 Sharkey, Danny M M60 Letterkenny ac 1:10:01 1:10:08

517. 37 Breslin, Marcella F F40 1:09:51 1:10:09

518. 449 Spring, Aneta F F55 Fahan runners 1:09:48 1:10:16

519. 416 Pinder, Noreen F F50 1:09:52 1:10:18

520. 325 Mc groarty, Kathleen F F50 1:09:47 1:10:24

521. 846 Gallen, Bronagh F FO 1:10:21 1:10:28

522. 627 Megarry, Caroline F FO 1:10:08 1:10:39

523. 745 Augustine, Anilamol F FO 1:10:34 1:10:40

524. 213 Kalinins, Maksim M MO 1:10:20 1:10:49

525. 674 Walsh, Clodgah F FO 1:10:30 1:11:00

526. 675 Doherty, Cait F FO 1:10:31 1:11:00

527. 677 Friel, Una F F50 1:10:31 1:11:00

528. 673 Ui Bhaoill, Maura F F50 1:10:30 1:11:01

529. 17 Bogdanova, Tatjana F F40 1:10:53 1:11:21

530. 629 Cullen, Austin M M45 1:11:21 1:11:30

531. 457 Timlin, Theresa F F55 1:11:20 1:11:30

532. 516 Kakoti, Pallavi F FO 1:11:26 1:11:34

533. 408 Olaran, Maria F F60 1:11:14 1:11:39

534. 577 Bonner, Marie F F60 1:11:42 1:11:55

535. 335 Mc Kinney, Clare F F50 Fahan runners 1:11:38 1:12:07

536. 293 Mc Devitt, Kathleen F F55 1:11:57 1:12:08

537. 317 Mc ginley, Valerie F F60 1:11:54 1:12:12

538. 351 Mc Monagle, Lisa F F45 1:12:06 1:12:23

539. 74 Coyle, Mairead F FO 1:12:11 1:12:32

540. 575 Hegarty, John M M50 1:12:19 1:12:34

541. 860 Gallanagh, Dympna F FO 1:12:33 1:12:48

542. 20 Bonner, Dónal M MO 1:12:43 1:13:14

543. 5 Arumugam, Eswaran M MO Optum 1:14:09 1:14:12

544. 11 Bird, Michelle F FO 1:14:07 1:14:33

545. 844 Diver, Kieran M M50 1:14:22 1:14:35

546. 31 Boyle, Suzanne F F50 1:15:08 1:15:11

547. 175 Gibbons, James M M60 Milford av 1:15:34 1:15:44

548. 371 Morning, Eileen F F50 1:15:17 1:15:48

549. 195 Harrison, Kathleen F F50 1:15:48 1:16:01

550. 246 Matam, Vamshidhar M M40 Letterkenny shuttlers 1:16:02 1:16:04

551. 744 Gallagher, Josie F F50 1:15:53 1:16:04

552. 603 Temple, Fiona F F45 1:15:36 1:16:04

553. 21 Bonner, Gareth M M45 1:15:54 1:16:42

554. 671 Coll, Kathleen F F60 1:16:39 1:16:57

555. 265 Mc cafferty, Maryann F F50 1:16:57 1:17:26

556. 482 McFadden, Daniel M MO 1:17:36 1:18:15

557. 362 Mc taggart, Sinead F F50 Milford ac 1:18:03 1:18:17

558. 788 Kelly, Shan F FO 1:18:22 1:19:02

559. 318 Mc glinchey, Eamonn M M60 1:19:13 1:19:25

560. 692 Hilley, Ciaran M MO 1:19:08 1:19:26

561. 549 Duffy, Elina F FO 1:19:05 1:19:27

562. 548 Mailey, Anne-Marie F FO 1:19:03 1:19:27

563. 806 Rodden, Hugh M M60 1:19:16 1:19:33

564. 615 Flavin, Bernie F FO 1:19:16 1:19:37

565. 616 Frain, James M M60 1:19:22 1:19:42

566. 909 Patton, James M MO 1:19:27 1:20:34

567. 694 Hilley, Brendan M M50 1:20:47 1:21:06

568. 600 O Conner, Tom M MO 1:20:44 1:21:13

569. 753 Friel, Vanessa F FO 1:21:00 1:21:16

570. 41 Brolly, Louise F FO 1:21:06 1:21:16

571. 80 Crerand, Annamarie F F45 1:21:07 1:21:17

572. 378 Murphy, Gertie F F60 1:21:05 1:21:20

573. 99 Doherty, Bernadette F F70 1:21:04 1:21:20

574. 530 Diver, Roisin F FO 1:20:41 1:21:24

575. 140 Fogarty, Eimear F FO Milford ac 1:20:41 1:21:24

576. 736 Patton, Jacqui F FO 1:22:17 1:22:45

577. 737 Galagher, Louise F FO 1:22:18 1:22:45

578. 817 Roulston, Fiona F F40 1:22:47 1:23:10

579. 818 O Donnell, Siobhan F FO 1:22:49 1:23:14

580. 808 Mc Veigh-Lunn, Ciara F F40 Fitness LK 1:23:01 1:23:30

581. 108 Donaghey, Ciaran M MO 1:23:05 1:23:38

582. 110 Donaghey, James M MO 1:23:06 1:23:38

583. 809 Devine, Cillian M MO 1:23:27 1:24:02

584. 810 Devine, Michelle F F40 1:23:27 1:24:02

585. 591 ODonnell, Roisin F F60 1:23:42 1:24:06

586. 592 McElwaine, Christine F F60 1:23:46 1:24:10

587. 506 Carr, Catriona F FO 1:23:46 1:24:18

588. 505 Carr, Molly F FO 1:23:46 1:24:18

589. 488 Doherty, Carmel F F60 1:24:06 1:24:33

590. 489 Doherty, Shauna F FO 1:24:06 1:24:34

591. 652 Mc Gee, Grit F F45 Letterkenny ac 1:24:28 1:25:09

592. 487 Black, Patrica F F50 1:24:58 1:25:38

593. 790 Mc Dorough, Philomena F 1:25:04 1:25:39

594. 718 Kavanagh, Donal M M45 1:25:52 1:25:52

595. 728 Stewart, Gordon M MO 1:25:26 1:26:16

596. 730 Stewart, Cathy F FO 1:25:28 1:26:17

597. 132 Farren, Fionnuala F F55 1:27:02 1:27:18

598. 532 Farren, Michael M M45 Urris GAA 1:27:03 1:27:19

599. 519 Campbell, Linda F F40 1:26:51 1:27:25

600. 518 Walsh, Shauna F FO 1:26:51 1:27:26

601. 773 Hughes, Tara F FO 1:27:05 1:27:27

602. 375 Mullin, Sarah F F40 1:27:04 1:27:32

603. 248 Mc ateer, Maelíosa F F40 1:27:04 1:27:33

604. 528 Mills, Kevin M M60 1:27:28 1:27:45

605. 58 Casey, Helen F F60 1:27:44 1:27:47

606. 630 Calonne, Shayne F FO 1:28:11 1:28:25

607. 682 McGlynn, Peter M MO 100 Marathon Club 1:28:02 1:28:29

608. 631 Calonne, Ben M M45 1:28:29 1:28:44

609. 240 Malaram, Siva M MO 1:28:48 1:28:50

610. 529 McNulty, Sharon F F50 1:28:26 1:28:50

611. 859 Lynch, Tina F 1:28:26 1:28:50

612. 601 Mc Cabe, Caroline F F50 1:28:27 1:28:57

613. 596 Temple, Seamus M M70 1:28:31 1:28:57

614. 602 Temple, Deirdre F F50 1:28:29 1:28:58

615. 585 Lundbutg, Mia F FO 1:28:09 1:29:03

616. 481 McFadden, Roisin F F45 1:28:25 1:29:05

617. 272 Mc Clintock, Ronald M M50 Rushe fitness 1:28:28 1:29:06

618. 290 Mc Dermott, Jennifer F F50 1:28:37 1:29:14

619. 231 Long, Charlotte F FO 1:28:37 1:29:14

620. 619 Gallagher, Patricia F FO 1:28:43 1:29:18

621. 620 McGrory, Marie F FO 1:28:45 1:29:18

622. 693 Hilley, Louise F F50 1:29:11 1:29:28

623. 192 Hamilton, Fiona F F45 1:29:09 1:29:49

624. 338 Mc Laughlin, Angela F F50 Optum 1:29:23 1:29:52

625. 357 Mc Nulty, Fiona F FO Letterkenny 247 1:29:13 1:30:00

626. 492 Harvey, Catty F F45 1:29:13 1:30:00

627. 23 Borland, Ella F F55 1:29:23 1:30:05

628. 571 Gildea, Molly F FO 1:29:22 1:30:05

629. 645 Devlin, Mary F F70 1:29:39 1:30:06

630. 570 Farrell, Jade F FO 1:29:23 1:30:06

631. 776 Robb, Olivia F 1:29:31 1:30:15

632. 777 Robb, Trevor M 1:29:35 1:30:19

633. 535 Shields, Murial F F45 1:30:04 1:30:20

634. 733 Sullivan, Danielle F FO 1:29:33 1:30:21

635. 533 McHugh, Orla F FO 1:30:04 1:30:21

636. 534 Sields, Ronan M MO 1:30:04 1:30:21

637. 578 Crerand, Bernie F F45 1:29:33 1:30:21

638. 536 Shields, Kieran M M45 1:30:05 1:30:22

639. 801 Doherty, Deirdre F FO Milford AC 1:30:06 1:30:23

640. 167 Gallagher, Fidelma F F40 1:29:40 1:30:23

641. 442 Sinead, Kelly F FO 1:29:41 1:30:23

642. 729 Stewart, Sheena F F60 1:29:36 1:30:25

643. 882 Johnston, Mabel F F45 1:29:38 1:30:25

644. 883 Johnston, Andrew M M45 1:29:35 1:30:25

645. 900 Jordan, Elizabeth F FO 1:29:54 1:30:27

646. 795 Gallen, Liam M 1:29:58 1:30:38

647. 796 Gallen, Marjorie F 1:29:58 1:30:38

648. 689 Finnegan, Ronnie M M45 1:30:10 1:30:52

649. 691 Hilley, Mairead F FO 1:30:35 1:30:54

650. 94 Dill, Margaret F F60 1:30:49 1:31:28

651. 612 Gibbons, Clodagh F FO 1:31:33 1:32:03

652. 613 Gibbons, Fiona F FO 1:31:33 1:32:03

653. 93 Dill, Kathleen F FO 1:31:26 1:32:04

654. 478 Wilson, Doreen F F55 1:31:26 1:32:04

655. 496 Whelan, Louise F FO 1:32:06 1:32:32

656. 871 Mc Namee, Tony M M60 1:31:58 1:32:35

657. 495 McNomee, Danielle F FO 1:32:08 1:32:35

658. 470 Walsh, Fabia F FO 1:32:12 1:32:35

659. 469 Walsh, Cathy F F55 1:32:12 1:32:36

660. 748 Gardiner, Isabel F F45 1:32:30 1:32:52

661. 749 Gardiner, Eilish F FO 1:32:28 1:32:53

662. 226 Laird, Stephanie F F50 1:32:48 1:33:07

663. 122 Duffy, Teresa F F50 1:32:47 1:33:07

664. 638 Russell, Paul M M60 1:33:33 1:33:33

665. 624 Russell, Mary F F60 1:33:24 1:33:34

666. 594 McNulty, Geraldine F F45 1:33:24 1:33:34

667. 537 Partes, Adam Sean M MO 1:33:04 1:33:50

668. 538 Partes, Emil M MO 1:33:04 1:33:50

669. 539 Partes, Vimla F F40 1:33:03 1:33:50

670. 866 Parke, Kayla F FO 1:33:04 1:33:51

671. 865 Parke, John M M40 1:33:04 1:33:52

672. 634 Wilkie, Charlene F FO 1:34:26 1:34:40

673. 632 Murray, Ava F FO 1:34:25 1:34:40

674. 874 Kelly, Aislinn F FO 1:34:49 1:35:15

675. 830 Hewitt, Stephanie F F40 1:34:54 1:35:25

676. 829 Hewitt, Holly F FO 1:34:53 1:35:25

677. 453 Streete, Hannah F FO 1:35:03 1:35:37

678. 825 Connor, Breid F 1:35:00 1:35:37

679. 189 Grier, Ruby F FO 1:35:04 1:35:37

680. 731 Patton, Katrina F F50 1:35:18 1:35:41

681. 732 Oconnell, Sharon F F45 1:35:19 1:35:41

682. 855 Doherty, Lauren F FO 1:35:17 1:35:57

683. 856 Duffy, Jack M MO 1:35:16 1:35:57

684. 67 Coll, Andrew M MO 1:35:20 1:35:59

685. 193 Hamilton, Stacey F FO 1:35:20 1:35:59

686. 514 Rushe, Julia F FO 1:35:43 1:36:19

687. 839 Coyle, Pauric M MO 1:36:05 1:36:19

688. 654 Kelly, Jack M MO 1:35:45 1:36:19

689. 696 Gill, Nyla F FO 1:36:00 1:36:23

690. 218 Kelly, Hannah F F40 1:35:48 1:36:23

691. 761 Aduhkh, Stephaine F FO 1:36:30 1:36:30

692. 811 Robinson, Boyd M 1:36:03 1:36:35

693. 33 Bradley, Kevin M M55 1:36:04 1:36:35

694. 781 Walker, Edel F 1:36:52 1:37:28

695. 780 Bradley, Teresa F 1:36:52 1:37:28

696. 170 Gallagher, Regina F F45 1:36:50 1:37:31

697. 208 Houston, Michelle F FO 1:36:50 1:37:31

698. 872 Sweeney, Kathleen F F60 1:37:49 1:38:01

699. 873 Sweeney, P.J. M M60 1:37:48 1:38:02

700. 690 Robinson, Anne F F40 Letterkenny 247 1:37:25 1:38:12

701. 288 Mc Daid, Niamh F FO 1:37:27 1:38:13

702. 398 O’ Donnell, Martina F FO Letterkenny 247 1:37:29 1:38:15

703. 493 Wilkie, John M MO 1:37:39 1:38:16

704. 180 Given, Catherine F FO 1:37:31 1:38:17

705. 687 Jordan, Maureen F F50 1:38:18 1:38:48

706. 177 Gibbons, Michelle F FO 1:38:04 1:38:49

707. 287 Mc Daid, Hugh M MO 1:38:05 1:38:51

708. 503 Carr, Meg F FO 1:38:34 1:39:06

709. 606 Doherty, John M M60 1:38:45 1:39:15

710. 607 Doherty, Eileen F F60 1:38:48 1:39:15

711. 500 Carr, Annie F FO 1:38:44 1:39:16

712. 504 Carr, Sean M MO 1:38:53 1:39:25

713. 605 Doherty, John M MO 1:38:54 1:39:26

714. 778 Stewart, Christine F 1:38:50 1:39:27

715. 779 Stewart, Jean F 1:38:50 1:39:27

716. 697 Gill, Lucas M MO 1:39:09 1:39:32

717. 260 Mc Bride, Sandra F FO Mcbs 1:39:11 1:39:44

718. 137 Fitzpatrick, Deirdre F FO Mcbs 1:39:11 1:39:44

719. 887 W, Angela F F50 1:39:04 1:39:48

720. 886 Larkin, Margaret F F50 1:39:04 1:39:48

721. 29 Boyle, Karina F FO 1:39:00 1:39:50

722. 374 Mullin, Louise F FO 1:39:00 1:39:51

723. 604 Holland, Eileen F F70 1:39:29 1:39:59

724. 526 Mahon, Emer F FO 1:39:33 1:40:06

725. 525 McGeady, Breanda F FO 1:39:34 1:40:07

726. 515 Rushe, Daniella F FO 1:39:41 1:40:18

727. 513 Rushe, Emmet M M40 Rushe Fitness 1:39:42 1:40:18

728. 39 Bright, Valerie F F60 1:39:49 1:40:32

729. 425 Rodgers, Ursula F F40 1:39:53 1:40:36

730. 38 Bright, Mervyn M M60 1:39:54 1:40:37

731. 113 Doran, Amy F FO 1:40:00 1:40:49

732. 114 Doran, Annette F F40 1:39:59 1:40:49

733. 764 Harvey, Pat M M70 1:40:03 1:40:54

734. 765 Harvey, Karol M M40 1:40:03 1:40:54

735. 485 Van Ruiven, Jamie M MO St. Bernadet’s School 1:40:34 1:41:01

736. 484 Van Ruiven, Ronald M MO St. Bernadet’s School 1:40:37 1:41:03

737. 194 Hannon, Deborah F F60 1:40:51 1:41:09

738. 897 Boyle, Bernie F F60 1:41:28 1:41:49

739. 556 Faul, Amanda F F50 1:41:32 1:41:50

740. 554 Ronaghan, Marie F F50 1:41:36 1:41:54

741. 672 Gallagher, Connie F F40 1:41:36 1:41:54

742. 77 Coyle, Martina F F45 1:41:46 1:42:11

743. 27 Boyle, Ami F FO 1:41:49 1:42:17

744. 424 Reddan, Emma F FO 1:41:50 1:42:18

745. 890 Jordan, Mary F F70 1:41:30 1:42:19

746. 466 Urca, Irena F F50 1:41:40 1:42:30

747. 205 Houston, Annette F F45 1:41:41 1:42:31

748. 443 Skurjate, Madara F FO 1:41:43 1:42:34

749. 642 Gallagher, Lisa F F50 1:41:48 1:42:40

750. 641 Boyle, Marina F FO 1:41:48 1:42:40

751. 637 Rasher, Tanya F F50 1:41:48 1:42:40

752. 712 Roche, Kevin M M60 1:42:08 1:42:46

753. 713 Roche, Evelyn F F45 1:42:09 1:42:46

754. 522 Boyle, James M MO 1:41:56 1:42:49

755. 494 Breen, Patrica F FO 1:42:22 1:42:50

756. 769 Stewart, Yana F FO 1:42:50 1:43:10

757. 770 Hetherington, Katie F FO 1:42:50 1:43:11

758. 625 McBrearty, Anthony M M60 1:42:30 1:43:15

759. 626 McBrearty, John M M40 1:42:30 1:43:15

760. 896 Murray, Mary F F50 1:42:29 1:43:17

761. 236 Maguire, Charlotte F F45 1:42:30 1:43:18

762. 441 Shields, Rachel F FO Optum 1:42:30 1:43:19

763. 879 Kelly, Marie F 1:43:21 1:43:52

764. 880 Kelly, Brendan M 1:43:21 1:43:53

765. 477 Wilson, Amanda F FO 1:43:25 1:44:06

766. 126 Edwards, Louise F F60 1:43:25 1:44:07

767. 656 Kelly, Sophie F FO 1:44:18 1:44:54

768. 573 Callaghan, Jonathan M MO 1:44:28 1:45:03

769. 574 Muldowney, Michaela F FO 1:44:31 1:45:05

770. 643 Shevlin, Stephen M M70 1:45:02 1:45:07

771. 763 Mc Carron, Mandy F FO 1:44:38 1:45:12

772. 762 Mc Carron, Ciaran M MO 1:44:36 1:45:13

773. 597 Kavanagh, Mairead F F45 1:45:46 1:46:15

774. 661 Houston, Margaret F F60 1:45:46 1:46:15

775. 65 Clear, Anne F F60 1:46:09 1:46:37

776. 301 Kelly, Sabrina F FO St. bernadette’s 1:46:38 1:47:14

777. 304 Mc Fadden, Shauna F FO St. bernadette’s 1:46:38 1:47:14

778. 717 Bond, Mary F F60 Finn Valley AC 1:46:36 1:47:28

779. 245 Martin, Mary F F70 Finn valley ac 1:46:37 1:47:29

780. 775 Doherty, Bridgeen F Finn Valley AC 1:46:37 1:47:30

781. 785 Mc Glynn, Bridget F 1:46:37 1:47:30

782. 160 Gallagher, Aoife F F40 1:47:05 1:47:31

783. 854 Kenny, Eleanor F FO 1:47:06 1:47:31

784. 662 Callaghan, Elizabeth F FO 1:47:13 1:47:35

785. 663 Callaghan, Mary F FO 1:47:13 1:47:36

786. 709 Faracli, Levant M MO 1:46:59 1:47:38

787. 711 Roche, Noirin F FO 1:46:58 1:47:39

788. 710 Roche, Caoimhe F FO 1:47:00 1:47:39

789. 608 Mc Cormick, Malcolm M MO 1:47:13 1:48:07

790. 609 Mc Cormick, Deirdre F FO 1:47:16 1:48:09

791. 584 Moran, Gabrielle F F60 1:48:46 1:49:25

792. 583 Odowd, Helen F F60 1:48:46 1:49:25

793. 701 Wallace, John M MO 1:48:44 1:49:33

794. 479 Wilson, Norma F F50 1:50:53 1:51:12

795. 452 Stewart, Sharon F F50 1:50:52 1:51:12

796. 498 Graham, Elaine F F50 1:51:31 1:51:51

797. 766 Hrinchenko, Viacheslav M MO 1:51:08 1:51:59

798. 767 , Olena F FO 1:51:08 1:51:59

799. 870 Shiels, Fiona F 1:53:32 1:54:13

800. 869 Mc Garvey, Siobhan F 1:53:37 1:54:15

801. 868 Gallagher, Maureen F 1:53:35 1:54:16

802. 907 Barry, Callum M MO The Loft 1:54:06 1:54:17

803. 679 Greene, Michelle F F50 1:55:29 1:56:06

804. 185 Greene, Deborah F FO 1:55:29 1:56:06

805. 373 Mulligan, Robyn F FO 1:55:28 1:56:07

806. 678 Greene, Kerry F FO 1:55:28 1:56:07

807. 894 Gallagher, Grainne F FO 1:57:51 1:58:34

808. 895 Quinn, Noinin F FO 1:57:54 1:58:34

809. 891 Lynch, Gabeirlle F FO 1:58:27 1:58:41

810. 320 Mc Glynn, Bridgene F F45 1:58:44 1:59:00

811. 559 Murry, Rachel F FO 1:59:32 1:59:51

812. 557 Martin, Grainne F FO 1:59:31 1:59:51

813. 558 Faul, Roisin F FO 1:59:29 1:59:51

814. 269 Mc carthy, Pat M M50 Letterkenny 5k fun run/walk 1:59:08 1:59:51

815. 512 McCarthy, Heathan F FO 1:59:08 1:59:52

816. 405 O’ Gorman, Zara F F40 Optum 2:00:11 2:00:48

817. 22 Bonner, Shauna F FO Optum 2:00:15 2:00:51

818. 96 Djedi, Grace F F45 Optum 2:00:17 2:00:53

819. 174 Gallen, Paul M M50 2:00:08 2:00:54

820. 173 Gallen, Karen F F50 2:00:09 2:00:55

821. 588 Tullio, Oliver M MO 2:00:03 2:01:00

822. 587 Sakuta, Kasia F F40 2:00:08 2:01:03

823. 580 Lunberg, Xavi M MO 2:00:09 2:01:05

824. 836 Mc Hugh, Tiegan F FO 2:04:49 2:05:04

825. 835 Mc Fadden, Sinead F 2:04:48 2:05:04

826. 834 Neely, Rebecca F F40 2:04:49 2:05:04

827. 837 Malaj, Lia F FO 2:09:15 2:10:09

828. 281 Mc crossan, Valerie F F55 Letterkenny cdp 2:09:15 2:10:09