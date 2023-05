A public meeting regarding the A5 is being held in Omagh next week.

The ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign group is hosting the meeting ahead of a public inquiry into the road improvement project.

The group was set up by the Tyrone GAA County Committee in November 2022 and since then has received almost 9,000 signatures on a petition lobbying for works to get underway immediately.

The meeting is due to take place on Tuesday May 9th at 7:30pm in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.