Gardai are appealing for information after a car stolen from Milford was discovered in the Strabane area.

A house in Grey Rocks was entered through an unlocked door between 6:40am and 9:30am on Thursday last and the keys of a black Audi A6 stolen from a hall table.

The vehicle with a registration of ‘161 DL 2804’ was located in Strabane yesterday.

Gardai are asking anyone who saw the car being driven at any location and who had dash cam footage to contact them in Milford.