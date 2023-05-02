Carndonagh house targeted by thieves twice in matter of days

Investigations are continuing after a property in Carndonagh was targeted by thieves on two separate occasions.

At sometime between 10pm on Sunday April 23rd and 4pm on Monday April 24th, a quantity of copper wire and lead was stolen from outside the property in Churchlandquarters.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday last between 12:30pm and 3:30pm a number of tools and a power washer were stolen from a shed.

Garda Claire Rafferty says they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any information on a van seen in the area: