A sum of cash has been stolen from a vacant house in Killybegs.

The front door of the property in Meenglicarry was forced open between Thursday April 20th and Wednesday last.

The kitchen window of the house was smashed and a small amount of cash taken.

The shed door at the property was also forced open and two claw bars stolen.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area who witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.