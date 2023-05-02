Donegal drawn in Group Four of All Ireland Series

Donegal will face Monaghan along with the Ulster winners and Munster runners-up in the group stage of the inaugural All Ireland series.

Aidan O’Rourke’s side were drawn in Group Four and will be away to either Kerry or Clare later in the month with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh in Ballybofey for the second game.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan at a neutral venue in their third game.

Tyrone have been drawn in Group 2 with the Connacht winner, either Galway or Sligo, the Ulster runner up and last years Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

The CCCC will confirm the fixture details for each group this Friday 5th May.

All-Ireland SFC group stage draw

Group 1: Clare/Kerry winner, Dublin/Louth loser, Mayo, Cork

Group 2: Galway/Sligo winner, Armagh/Derry loser, Tyrone, Westmeath

Group 3: Dublin/Louth winner, Galway/Sligo loser, Roscommon, Kildare

Group 4: Armagh/Derry winner, Clare/Kerry loser, Monaghan, Donegal

Tailteann Cup group stage draw

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim