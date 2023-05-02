Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal drawn in Group Four of All Ireland Series

Donegal will face Monaghan along with the Ulster winners and Munster runners-up in the group stage of the inaugural All Ireland series.

Aidan O’Rourke’s side were drawn in Group Four and will be away to either Kerry or Clare later in the month with the Ulster Champions, be it Derry or Armagh in Ballybofey for the second game.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan at a neutral venue in their third game.

Tyrone have been drawn in Group 2 with the Connacht winner, either Galway or Sligo, the Ulster runner up and last years Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath.

The CCCC will confirm the fixture details for each group this Friday 5th May.

All-Ireland SFC group stage draw
Group 1: Clare/Kerry winner, Dublin/Louth loser, Mayo, Cork
Group 2: Galway/Sligo winner, Armagh/Derry loser, Tyrone, Westmeath
Group 3: Dublin/Louth winner, Galway/Sligo loser, Roscommon, Kildare
Group 4: Armagh/Derry winner, Clare/Kerry loser, Monaghan, Donegal

Tailteann Cup group stage draw
Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London
Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford
Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow
Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim

Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman’s body discovered in Sligo

2 May 2023
nursing home
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Discrimination in the State’s funding of nursing homes in Donegal escalating’ – NHI

2 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 May 2023
News, Top Stories

House attacked in Convoy

2 May 2023
