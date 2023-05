The amount of medical negligence compensation pay outs within the Saolta Healthcare Group trebled last year.

According to figures from the State Claims Agency, compensation claims cost Saolta €76.3m in 2022. That’s up from €25.2m the previous year.

Donegal Aontú representative, Mary T Sweeney claims there is a link between rising stress levels among hospital staff and the payments.

She says the money spent could be redirected elsewhere to provide better healthcare: